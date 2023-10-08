Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.