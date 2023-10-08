Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.