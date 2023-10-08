Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

