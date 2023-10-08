Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

