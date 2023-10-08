Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,904 shares of company stock valued at $30,566,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

