Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

