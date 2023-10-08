Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Terrace Energy Trading Up 21.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.