Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.03. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 227,725 shares changing hands.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

