First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 31,505 shares.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 61.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 107,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

