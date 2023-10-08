Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH opened at C$40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.55.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

