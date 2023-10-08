Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $404.29

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 404.29 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 406.30 ($4.91). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 406 ($4.91), with a volume of 207,742 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,503.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

In other Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment news, insider Jasper Judd bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.96 ($12,018.57). Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

