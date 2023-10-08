Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE PKE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 20,907.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

