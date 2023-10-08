Reviewing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meridian and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 11 0 2.61

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $168.26, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Meridian and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $130.45 million 0.84 $21.83 million $1.62 6.04 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.72 $37.68 billion $15.54 9.34

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 12.72% 12.44% 0.90% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.45% 17.29% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Meridian on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

