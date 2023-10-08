Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $166.87 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.87 million and $1.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,832.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00234092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00818623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00552776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00123540 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,389,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,366,779,233 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

