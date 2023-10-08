Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Increased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $449.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

