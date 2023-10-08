Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,428 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 345,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

