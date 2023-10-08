iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

