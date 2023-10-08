Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $120.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.81.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

