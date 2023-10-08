JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

