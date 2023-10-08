Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,960 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

