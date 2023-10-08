Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.