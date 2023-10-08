Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

