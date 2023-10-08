Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,413 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,713,000 after buying an additional 1,120,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 562,262 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,949,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 650.3% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 356,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

