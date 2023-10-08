20,093 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

