Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,318 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

MXI opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $88.76.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

