Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,202,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 73,249 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

