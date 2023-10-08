Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,611 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

