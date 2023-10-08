Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

