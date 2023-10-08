Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Sientra Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
