LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

