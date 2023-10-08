Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

