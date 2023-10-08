RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:OPP opened at $7.62 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 63.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

