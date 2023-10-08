Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

