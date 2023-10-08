Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.36.

RACE stock opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.46 and a 200-day moving average of $299.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

