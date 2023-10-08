Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $104.41 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

