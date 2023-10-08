Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,950 HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

HireQuest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $15.69 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Further Reading

