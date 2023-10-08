Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $233,000 in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.12. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $840,738.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HQI shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

