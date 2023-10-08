TTP Investments Inc. Has $52.30 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 34.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned about 0.61% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,902,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 332,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS MOAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

