TTP Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 13.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.