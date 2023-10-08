TTP Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

