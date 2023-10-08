TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,120. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

