TTP Investments Inc. Invests $330,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $473.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $476.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

