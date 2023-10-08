Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.01 and its 200-day moving average is $353.19.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

