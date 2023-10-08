Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $96.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

