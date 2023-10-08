Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 6.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $60.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

