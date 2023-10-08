Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

