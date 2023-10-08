Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,367 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $49.96 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

