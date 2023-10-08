Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

HIBB stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hibbett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Hibbett by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.