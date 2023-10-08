Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

