StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $6.96 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Further Reading

