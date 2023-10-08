StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

CAPR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.05% and a negative return on equity of 323.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.